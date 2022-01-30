Who is Jacqueline Guzman? NYC Actress Says Jason Rivera Got Killed For Doing His Job Incorrectly, Gets Fired From Job

Jacqueline Guzman, a New York City actress, faced severe backlash after her rant against slain cop Jason Rivera's funeral went viral on social media. Guzman, a Jew, was fired from her theater company after she blasted the shutting down of lower Manhattan.

The 22-year-old NYPD officer and his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, were killed in an ambush while responding to a domestic violence call in East Harlem, last Friday. Rivera's funeral was held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

What Did Guzman Say?

Guzman expressed her displeasure over the shutting down of lower Manhattan where thousands of officers had gathered for the funeral service. "We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don't shut down the city for them," says the masked actress in the video posted on TikTok under the handle @vinylboobs.

Guzman then goes on to pan her camera to show the empty street and ambulances and cop cars blocking off the streets of New York. "This is fu**ing ridiculous, this is fu**ing ridiculous. What if someone having a heart attack in this area? No one can get to them because it's all blocked off for one fu**ing cop."

Even though the video was deleted later, it had found its way to other social media platforms. The New York Post reported that responding to the actress' vile comments, PBA President Patrick Lynch said, "New Yorkers turned out by the thousands yesterday to help us honor our fallen brother. One person spreading hate cannot erase that. This kind of garbage has polluted the conversation for far too long. We need the New Yorkers who are standing with us to speak up and push back."

Theater Company Fires Guzman

The viral video generated a lot of back lash for the actress as social media users slammed her for the insensitive remarks. "Hope she never works again, remember her name...Jacqueline Guzman," tweeted a user.

"We don't want Jacqueline Guzman cop hater in Florida either! She's a nasty person! America's law enforcement give their all, and Officer Rivera is a hero! Selfish Guzman can't figure that out," read another tweet.

"Ignorance like this from this stupid cancel society. She is screwed not for trying to get cloud. Mental and verbal diahrrea. Would love to see who she will call if she needs help. Also have a heart best of luck finding a job Jacqueline Guzman," expressed a user.

In a statement issued on its Facebook page, Face to Face Films, which employs the Guzman called her video 'insensitive' and stated that she is no longer member of their company.

"Face to Face Films has just been made aware of an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman. Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comes made about fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer a member of our company," read the statement.