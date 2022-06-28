Nuclear-Powered 'Flying Hotel' Designed to Run 24/7 With More Than 5,000 Passengers Onboard

A Yemeni science communicator and video producer recently unveiled his design of an AI piloted 'flying hotel' that is capable of being off the grounds for months and with almost 5,000 passengers onboard.

Hashem Al Ghaili, whose has attracted the attention of science news sources along with social media users, explained that this nuclear-powered Sky Cruise with 20 engines is designed to never land.

This futuristic combination of a plane and a luxury hotel comes with a gym as well as a swimming pool. With majority of running repairs being conducted in-flight, Al Ghaili added that the monster aircraft is designed to run 24/7.

In a CGI video he detailed the amazing interior of the hotel and mentioned that the plane will be 'fully autonomous.' "All this technology and you still want pilots?" he said, the Daily Star reported.

There will be however, plenty of hotel staff on board. As per the video titled 'Sky Cruise: A Futuristic Hotel Above the Clouds', the plane comes with restaurants, a gym, theatre, swimming pool and a huge shopping mall.

Also described as a perfect venue for a wedding, the Sky Cruise boasts of a panoramic hall with a stunning 360-degree view of the clouds.

But many users are not really 'onboard' with Al-Ghaili's idea, calling it as the 'new Titanic'. The comment section on YouTube was filled with users pointing out the flaws of the monster aircraft.

"Great idea putting a nuclear reactor in something that could malfunction and fall out of the sky," one user wrote, rightly pointing out that if the nuclear-powered plane crashed then it could cause some serious damage.

Apart from the massive development cost, users also expressed their concern over the design of the 20 engines.

"Those exposed elevators are a big nope for me. Uneven drag would also like a word on those. The engines look suspiciously like jet engines, fusion reaction is used as a magic future energy source, and your animation never bothered to raise the landing gear," another user said.

Some also pointed out that only 'the rich' would be able to afford a ticket to the plane.

"While this is interesting concept and its capable to built it with current technology, this thing would be super expensive and no doubt only rich would be able to book this hotel," a user commented.

There were also a few though, that were excited on such an idea becoming a reality.

"I bet I still end up next to someone else's screaming three-year-old for the entire trip," a user wrote

"If physics and aerodynamics didn't exist, then this vessel might actually be able to take off," another smartly pointed out.

With no launch date announced yet many believe that the 'flying hotel' is a possibility but far in the future.