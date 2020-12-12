The plane of the Russian President Vladimir Putin that is going to be used in the event of a nuclear attack was broken into a stripped of the equipment, as per reports. The Ilyushin-80 of Russia was undergoing maintenance at the Taganrog airfield located in the southern part of Russia when the cargo hatch was broken. As per the Moscow Times, an estimated $13,600 worth of equipment got stolen, which included the 39 electrical units.

The investigators of the military of Russia believe that the gear got stolen as some of it had gold and platinum material. The spokesman of Putin, Dimitry Peskov stated that Russia was treating the break-in as an 'emergency situation'.

Putin's Nuclear Plane Broken

He also made a promise that the measures are going to be taken for preventing this from taking place in the future, as per reports. The authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the ransacking and a dozen people have been till now questioned, as reported by REM-TV.

It is currently not clear who is responsible for the break but the detectives are not ruling out the officials with access to the airfield. Taganrog, which is around 700 miles south of Moscow is the home to the Beriev Aircraft Company, which is a beleaguered state-controlled enterprise.

The doomsday plan of the Russian president Putin was modified from a Soviet jet airliner during the time of the late Cold War. It is understood to have been flown for the first time in 1985. The aircraft was first used as an aerial command post for the top officials for controlling their troops during a crisis time. It is one of the four planes that were built to withstand electromagnetic pulses and have some windows for shielding the passengers from a nuclear explosion, as stated by the Moscow Times.