Actor Ji Soo is likely to romance Kim So Hyun in the historic drama on Princess Pyeonggang that has been titled River Where the Moon Rises [Working Title]. The drama was formerly known as Cut by the Heart and also Princess Pyeonggang. Both Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun are currently reviewing the offer.

River Where the Moon Rises is a historical drama about Princess Pyeonggang, also known as Yeom Ga Jin, and the role offered to Kim So Hyun. The story revolves around Pyeonggang, an ambitious woman who wants to be the first female ruler of Goguryeo, but ends up marrying On Dal, a commoner. She goes to live with him on mountains as she accepts her feelings for him. How both rise to an important position in the kingdom after starting from a humble background forms crux of the story.

The drama is written by Han Ji Hoon of Woman of 9.9 Billion, and Temptation fame. It is being directed by Yoon Sang Ho of Saimdang, Light's Diary fame. Previously lead roles were offered to Son Ye Jin of Crash Landing On You fame and Kang Ha Neul of When The Camellia Blooms fame.

Previously Lead Roles Offered to Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul

Son Ye Jin is said to have turned down the offer, but Kang Ha Neul had to say no to the lead role due to date clashes as he is busy filming for a movie. However, Kang has agreed to play a vital role in the drama. He will be seen as father of male lead character On Dal.

The agencies of Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun confirmed that the actors have been offered the mail roles. Both have not given their final answer yet.

Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun have previously in KBS 2TV's Page Turner. Ji Soo has worked with Kang Ha Neul in 2016 drama Scarlet Heart: Goryeo. He is currently starring in the ongoing drama When I Was the Most Beautiful. Last episode of the drama will be aired on October 15.

Whereas Kim So Hyun was last seen in successful project Love Alarm opposite Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram. She was also seen in the drama The Tale of Nokdu. Currently filming of Love Alarm season 2 starring Kim So Hyun has been almost completed but the date of streaming is not announced yet. The drama is expected to be aired in the first half of 2021.