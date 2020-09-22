Kang Ha Neul, who is basking in the success of his previous drama When The Camellia Blooms, has reportedly turned down the offer to act opposite top actress Son Ye Jin in the new historic drama. His agency has stated reasons for the actor not being able to take on the role.

According to reports, the actor's agency TH Company has said that Ha Neul will not be able to act as the male lead of the Saeguk (historical) romance drama titled Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart, due to schedule clashes. But as he does not want to lose the project, he is said to have proposed to play a vital supporting role in the drama.

Kang Ha Neul Busy Shooting for Rain And Your Story

After the success of the When The Camellia Blooms also starring Gyong Hyo Jin that won big in various award events including the recent 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards, demand for Ha Neul has shot up and currently he is being offered a number of projects. Ha Neul played the role of Yong Sik, a police officer in a small town, in the drama When the Camellia Blooms.

Ha Neul is currently busy with his big screen productions. He is acting in the movie Rain And Your Story slated for release this year. He is also lined up to act in 2021 movie The Pirates 2 and will also play a cameo in the movie Dream.

Ha Neul to Play Lead Character's Father?

Though it is hard for him to adjust his schedule for the drama this year, he is said to have proposed to play the role of the male lead On Dal's father On Hyup in Pyeonggang. This character plays an important role in the drama, causing a major occurrence that will shape the future of the two lead characters princess Pyeonggang and On Dal.

Initially Ha Neul was approached for the role of On Dal, male lead of the drama. Reports stated that Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin also has not given her final answer for the drama but is expected to accept the offer.

Pyeonggang is a woman-centric romantic drama, where a princess brought up as a cry baby gets married to a commoner. The strong-willed princess goes on to live with her husband in the mountains. She inspires the ambitionless man to rise up to the position of commander in the Goguryeo dynasty. Pyeonggang is expected to air in the second half of 2021.