Actor Jung Ga Ram of Love Alarm fame will not be a part of Love Alarm Season 2 premier, state reports. The reason behind it is that Jung will join the military on October 12. He was notified of the same on October 6.

There will be no event while Jung leaves for military because he has chosen to enlist quietly due to COVID-19 situations. "The time and place will be kept private as Jung Ga Ram has chosen to enlist quietly," stated his agency Management SOOP.

Reports stated that Jung has already completed filming for the popular series and will serve 21 months in the military, before he returns to the entertainment industry. Thus, he will not be seen during the promotions and premier of Love Alarm 2.

Love Alarm 2 Release Date

However the date of the release of Love Alarm 2 starring Kim So Hyun, Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram in lead roles has not be confirmed yet. The second season of Netflix original series was supposed to be released on August 22, 2020. But due to COVID-19 situations, the filming was delayed, forcing the production house to postpone streaming of the series. Love Alarm 2 is expected to be on air in the first half of 2021.

The first season of Love Alarm ended with the cliffhanger feeling resulting in the fans of the drama demanding for a second season. The 8-episode second season was confirmed by Netflix and the script reading was held in February. But the shooting got delayed and it is said that Jung Ga Ram has completed filming of his portions of the drama and is all set to serve military.

Jung Ga Ram graduated from Hanyang University's Department of Theater and Film. Jung debuted as a teen actor in MBC's High Kick! 3. Since then he has been a part of many dramas including Heard It Through the Grapevine, Mistress, The Tale of Nokdu.

Love Alarm is a Netflix series based on the webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye Young. The drama is not only a romantic comedy but also deals with issues of data protection, gay rights. Love Alarm is said to be a commercially successful drama that was rated one of the top dramas on Netflix in 2019. According to a survey conducted by SBS, the drama ranked first among Korean dramas of 2019. According to Netflix ranking, Love Alarm was in the eighth spot in the top ten dramas' list.