A new study conducted by a team of researchers at Cambridge University has found that most Americans, especially in New York, are infected with a particular strain of coronavirus that came from Europe. However, the strain of the virus that created chaos in Wuhan, China, has affected people on the west coast.

Europe brought coronavirus to the US

As per the study report, Covid-19 initially came to the US from Europe, thus circulating unseen among people in New York before the first case was officially reported. It should be noted that travel from China was banned during this time, but there were no restrictions for European trips. The research report suggested that this strain of coronavirus has affected people in New York and the east coast of the US.

During the study, researchers at Cambridge also found that there are three distinct strains of the virus that account for most of the cases in the world. According to the viral genome analysis conducted by researchers, it has been found that the third strain of the coronavirus is now prevalent in countries like Singapore, Italy and Hong Kong.

Did coronavirus start affecting the heart?

A few days back, a study report published in the journal JAMA Cardiology had suggested that there was a mysterious connection between coronavirus and the heart health of the affected individual. As per this study report, more than 1 in 5 patients have developed heart damage after they were found infected with Covid-19.

In the meantime, a section of medical experts had revealed that the current social distancing norms are not sufficient enough to combat the spread of coronavirus. It should be noted that all countries have asked their citizens to maintain a social distancing of two meters while interacting with others.

However, experts at Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that coronavirus could reach up to eight meters when the infected person is coughing or sneezing. The new revelation has shocked medical experts, and they believe that strict measures should be taken to prevent community spread of Covid-19.