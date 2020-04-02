Medical experts believe that social distancing is one of the best methods by which coronavirus spread can be combated. As the entire world is now in a state of shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all countries have asked their citizens to maintain a safe distance of two metres while interacting with others.

Is social distancing a failure?

But now, an expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has warned that coronavirus could have a farther reach than previously speculated medical experts, especially when someone is coughing or sneezing.

Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at MIT revealed that coronavirus could reach a distance of up to eight metres while coughing and sneezing. The warning from the MIT expert has shocked the healthcare sector, and they believe that strict measures should be taken to stop the widespread killing spree of Covid-19.

"There's an urgency in revising the guidelines currently being given by the WHO and the CDC on the needs for protective equipment, particularly for the frontline health care workers," Bourouiba told USA Today.

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients on the rise

A few days back, a study conducted by Iceland researchers had suggested that nearly half of the coronavirus infected people are asymptomatic, which means, they will not show any symptoms like cough, cold, and sore throat. Experts believe that the number of asymptomatic patients could emerge as a huge problem for countries like India which are heavily populated.

Recently, another study report had suggested that 14 days quarantine is not sufficient, as coronavirus will remain in the system of the victim for at least 22 days. Even after strict lockdown measures, coronavirus is continuing its killing spree, and as of now, more than 47,240 people have died worldwide. The total number of Covid-19 infected people is now nearing one million, and this count is expected to rise in the coming days.