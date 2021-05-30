Not BTS, Vincenzo is Most Read Wikipedia Profile in April: Penthouse Ahead of Song Joong Ki, Seo Yea Ji in the List

Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, and Kwak Dong-yeon-starrer Vincenzo (TV series)'s Wikipedia page is the highly-read profile in April 2021 among the South Korean netizens. In the list released by the multilingual encyclopedia, it is clear that the people were extremely interested to know about dark comedy than other topics.

The Top 10 Most Read Wikipedia Page in South Korea

Wikipedia has released the list of highly-viewed pages on its website between 1 and 30 April in which Vincenzo has occupied the top place. It had average daily pageviews of 27,798 and the profile was read by 833,955 times in the said period.

Lee Isaac Chung-directed Minari, which earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, and Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress for her performance, is the second most highly-read page among the South Koreans. On average, the profile got 24,176 daily pageviews and it earned 725,280 pageviews in April month.

Popular music group BTS is in third place as its profile got 650,686 pageviews on Wikipedia in South Korea and it had average daily pageviews of 21,689. Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok's The Penthouse: War in Life is in fourth place in the list with average daily pageviews of 16,003 and total pageviews of 480,999.

Youn Yuh-jung's profile was read 395,057 times with average daily pageviews of 13,168.

Top 6-10 Positions

Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War has taken sixth place in the list with 378,527 (daily pageviews: 12,617) and actor Song Joong-ki in the seventh with total pageviews of 370,406 (daily pageviews: 12,346).

American actor Steven Yeun's profile got 327139 pageviews (daily: 10,904), black comedy film Parasite's profile got 317,442 pageviews (daily: 10,581) and variety show List of Knowing Bros episodes page on Wikipedia got 315,197 (10,506) pageviews.

Pom Klementieff Beats Seo Yea-ji, Blackpink, Buddha

French actress Pom Klementieff's profile was much popular than the page of Blackpink, Seo Yea Ji, and Gautama Buddha in South Korea in April 2021.

Pom Klementieff's profile got 293,447 pageviews followed by South Korea (pageviews: 278,107), Seo Yea Ji (pageviews: 275,471), Blackpink (pageviews: 269,112) and Gautama Buddha (pageviews: 269,112).