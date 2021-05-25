'Penthouse' Actor Kim Young Dae Cast as Lead of New Drama 'School 2021'; Joins WEi's Kim Yo Han

At last drama School 2021 is getting ready for filming after multiple delays. The Penthouse actor Kim Young Dae is confirmed to play the lead role in the drama along with Wei's Kim Yo Han. School 2021 is a series that started in 1999.

In School 2021, Kim Young Dae will play the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student. He will have a tangled relationship with the character of Gong Ki Joon, played by Kim Yo Han. KBS 2TV had previously confirmed the casting of Kim Yo Han, who is a member of WEi.

Kim Young Dae is currently filming for his latest drama The Penthouse 3. The third season of The Penthouse is set to air from June 4. When the news broke, Kim Young Dae expressed his happiness and said: "Because it is a 'School' series with tradition, I will do my best to make sure all the viewers can enjoy the new series."

Kim Yo Han plays the role of a passionate student who attends school and works part-time. He realizes his dream job by taking courage from love and friendship. AllKpop also reported that Kim Young Dae had said: "I felt connected to my character Jung Young Joo because he has a story and I felt empathy towards him. Throughout Young Joo's anger and wounds, I want to be with him while he experiences growth."

School 2020 Cancelled

School 2020 starring Ahn Seo Hyun was supposed to release in the second half of 2020. But the drama production was cancelled after there were rumors of Ahn Seo Hyun's father allegedly making unreasonable demands. Later, Ahn Seo Hyun was replaced by Kim Sae Ron. But this plan also fell off the filming of School 2020 was cancelled.

Now, after a gap of one year, KBS 2TV has announced School 2021 starring Kim Yo Han and Kim Young Dae of Extraordinary You fame. It is said that Choi Yi Hyun is in talks to play the female lead in the drama. Choi Yi Hyun was seen in dramas My Country: The New Age, Hospital Playlist and How To Buy a Friend.

KBS School Series History

School is a KBS series that started in 1999. The first drama in the series is School 1 starring Jang Hyuk and Choi Kang Hee. The tradition continued till 2002, when School 2, School 3 and School 4 were released. But the next drama in School series got released 10 years later in 2012. The School series plot revolves around problems faced by school-going youth including corrupt education system, teen suicide, corporal punishment, academy and tutoring culture, and bullying. The drama is known for selecting rookie actors.

So far, actors including top actors Ha Ji Won, Im Soo Jung, Gong Yoo, Jo In Sung, Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, and Nam Joo Hyuk, made a name to themselves thanks to their initial popularity that rose due to the School series.