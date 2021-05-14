Seo Ye Ji Fans Vent Out Frustration after She Failed to Win Best Actress Award at Baeksang Arts Awards

The fans of Seo Ye Ji were disappointed after the actress skipped 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Although the organisers had invited her, she decided not to attend due to the recent controversies surrounding her.

Keeping Out of Media Glare

In the last couple of months, Seo Ye Ji has been facing allegations one after the other. From school bullying to harassing her staff, the actress has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. So, she has been keeping herself out of the media glare.

For the same reason, Seo Ye Ji did not attend the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. This did not go well with her fans, who have vented out their frustration while also slamming people who have been targeting her through controversies.

Did Seo Ye Ji Deserve the Award?

Further, the fans are upset with the jury who did not honour her with the Best Actress Award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. They believe that she deserved the said award for her brilliant performance in It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

The Best Actress Award was won by Kim So Yeon for The Penthouse. Nonetheless, Seo Ye Ji was honoured with TikTok Popularity Award for It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

The fans of Seo Ye Ji have requested her to heal herself and come back stronger. Some even have asked her to quit the Korean industry for not respecting her talent.

Check out How the Fans Reaction to Seo Ye Ji not attending the event and she missing out the Best Actress Award:

anti abuser : So you're saying the Seo Yea Ji scandal made way for Kim So Yeon to win the best actress award????? Kim So Yeon is the best actress regardless of your idol's bullsht so cry about it!!!!

Anne Known: I waited for the #BaeksangArtsAwards2021 hoping to see seo yea ji, even though I couldn't understand because there is no subtitle I did still wished and hope that seoyeaji will appear on the baeksang awards but until the end I didn't see her..

I badly want to see her even just for a second.. I wanted to know how she's doing, and I hope she's doing good, I wanted to see her smile again, I miss her.. I will be waiting for you seoyeaji.. Please be safe Red heartRed heartRed heart

dally jane Butterfly: My heart's Broken heart. Why didn't #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay, esp Seo Yea Ji & Kim Soo Hyun win?

Still, Oh Jung Se's Best Supporting Actor & IOTNBO's Best Art Direction, managed to wave IOTNBO banner & apprised the public of their unstifled existence Winking face

Proud of YeaJi's Popularity Award too.

xanSeedling: This sleep paralysis alone screams Best Actress Raised fist Yeaji please remember, you are deeply loved Red heart take your time and come back stronger. Fighting Raised fist #SeoYeaJi

nia⁷darklina fanficWaxing crescent moon symbol s&b Purple heart: I lost faith in most of their awards since they snubbed actors like Kim Hye Soo, Kim Go Eun so I didn't have high expectations. Remember at the end of the day we have the voice & power to push & promote our faves Seo Yea Ji has already established herselfPurple heart#BaeksangArtsAwards2021

KDramaOmma: #SeoYeaJi should have been beside #KimSeonHo in this picture, Pensive face I hate everyone who is responsible for not making it happen. I wish you well YeaJi! I hope you can get over these "challenges" & come back stronger. I hope your fans' love will bring you back to us. We will wait 4u!

dandelioncouplePrinceKim Soo Hyun PrincessSeo Yea Ji: #KimSooHyun and #SeoYeaJi are our Best Actor and Actress. We cannot deny their skills and we Folded hands that they will be recognised in their future works. I don't deny my disappointment that we missed out on the award, but still, life has to go on.

#KoMoonYoung #MoonGangTae #Yeongwonhi

Chikay: Seo Ye Ji you've work hard for 7 years to get your official nomination. Despite the controversy nothing can change the fact that you did it. To be in the same category of Kim So Yeon is already an honor. You did so well calligraphy. You did so well. Come back stronger.

JeanMB: Just not happy with whole Kdrama these days for the unacceptable & unfair treatment of #SeoYeaJi #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay is what pulled me in but due to recent acts in SK, everything seems sour to me, slept thru #BaeksangArtsAwards2021 now back to watching western shows in

@netflix

retired voter: Yeji, my love. Please consider to start your career outside that country. They don't deserve you. But now, take care of yourself, self healing, and be happy. Because you matter. Love you

#SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi