'Kingdom: Legendary War' Episode 9: Watch THE BOYZ Walking Out With Tears, ATEEZ Dancing to 'Answer'

Mnet has released a preview of Kingdom: Legendary War episode 9 performances. With ATEEZ and Stray Kids competing for the top spot, here is what to expect from the latest episode of the survival music show. The 45-second preview gives glimpses into ATEEZ performing Answer and THE BOYZ dancing to EXO's Monster.

Episode 9 is the second part of third round competitions. In the first part, members of six teams collaborated with each other in three categories. This episode will show six teams contesting with original team members under the theme 'No Limit'. Thus it will be a free-style performance where any genre, new artistes or collaborations are allowed.

What Happened to THE BOYZ?

The preview shows THE BOYZ practicing for EXO's single Monster. But as the video cuts to 'after stage performance' scenes, THE BOYZ can be seen walking out emotionally. The leader of the group, Sang Yeon, is seen shedding tears. As no more information is given, audience will have to wait for the episode to air to know what made Sang Yeon cry after the performance.

During the practice, Ju yeon is seen stressing on a step that he thinks is the major stand point of the performance. Does this have any connection with Sang Yeon breaking down after the performance, the answer will be given in episode 9.

The preview video starts with ATEEZ members trying to come to an agreement on the song they need to perform. Hongjoong mentions Answer, the last song they had performed in front of ATINY (ATEEZ fans). Wooyoung agrees to Hongjoong's suggestion and says that ATINY wanted them to perform the song during the show.

The members watch their Answer performance and can't stop Wowwwing. Thus the team unanimously agrees to perform the single Answer. Preview also gives a glimpse into the performance, where unique choreography with the use of hourglass draws the attention.

What Happened in Episode 8

Episode 8 also saw power packed performances with six groups split up into two teams of three groups each for rap, dance, and vocal unit collaboration performances. ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and BTOB formed one team and THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON formed the other.

BLACKPINK's Lisa was the star attraction when iKON performed Pretty Savage. Stray Kids put the stage on fire with their performance of mashup of BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU and their own hit song God's Menu.

Episode 9 of Kingdom: Legendary War will air on May 27 at 7.50 PM KST.