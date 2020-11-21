The curtains for The Undertaker's in-ring career in WWE will be dropped on 22 November. The Deadman will be making his appearance at the Survivor Series in front of is home crowd at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Phenom has been speaking to a lot of publications about his three-decade career in WWE this week. He has opened up on various aspects of his journey and has now revealed his three favorite opponents in the sports entertainment.

Well, The Undertaker has not said Brock Lesnar, who ended his most-celebrated WrestleMania streak, or the legends like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and The Rock, rather. the Phenom has picked three interesting names like Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle.

"When I look back through my career, I think some of my better matches were with smaller guys. It was the storytelling aspect of it - me dominating these guys and those guys having to chop me down and chop me down. Guys like Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, I feel like I had some of my very best matches with." WWE Inc quoted Taker as saying.

Although The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were part of WWE for decades, they only had clashes on a few occasions. However, whenever they locked horns the fans were in for a treat. Their matches at WrestleMania 25, 26, and the first-ever Hell in the Cell clash are some of their memorable encounters.

Likewise, the Deadman had his best matches with Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio. In his three-decade career, he reportedly played over 800 matches and participated in above 175 pay-per-view events.