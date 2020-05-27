The Undertaker's supernatural character is one of the most successful gimmicks in the WWE. Even after three decades, it continue to be much-liked avatar of the Deadman. However, Seth Rollins has something else to say.

In an interview with Corey Graves on After the Bell podcast, the supernatural angle would not work in the current times."His character doesn't work today. There are some weird exceptions, Bray Wyatt comes to mind from an ultra-character perspective who sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass," Sportskeeda quoted him as saying.

Adding further, Seth Rollins said, "The Undertaker character is so supernatural, so now that he's at this point in his life where he is comfortable transitioning out of the character and into Mark Calaway, it makes it okay for me to watch it and see him being a human being."

The Undertaker appeared in 'American Bad Ass' gimmick at the WrestleMania 36 when he took on AJ Styles at the Boneyard match. He entered with a motorcycle, while Metallica was being played in the background and retained the elements of supernatural personality.

The WWE fans welcomed his new avatar, but continues to keep his Deadman gimmick in high regards.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker is prepping up for a befitting end to his in-ring career. "I feel like I've got a match (left) that is befitting what I feel like that the legacy of The Undertaker deserves. But the hard part is, if I grade myself, I grade myself on where I was physically in the early 2000s. I don't grade myself on the curve of it being 2020 and being 55 years old," The Toronto Sun is quoted as saying.

The 55-year old legend is rumoured to be planning to end his career at Survivor Series, later this year.