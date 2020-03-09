Kurt Angle has once again showered praises on Brock Lesnar's personality. He has also called him a "different breed," while stating that the Beast Incarnate is a private person.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Kurt Angle indicated that Brock Lesnar loves to maintain privacy and would take a private plane to avoid meeting people.

"He's a different breed. There are a lot of things about Brock that nobody knows, but one thing is he's very private. It's kind of odd that he got into a business that requires him to be attentive to fans and open himself up, but Brock never does. He's never really told his story. He's one of these guys that would prefer to pay for a private plane so he doesn't have to see people at the airport," WWE Inc quotes him as saying.

Kurt Angle claims that nobody could match Lenar inside the four-squared ring and calls him one of the greatest wrestlers of the sports entertainment. He continues, "He's been doing it for 19 years and he's as good now as he's ever been. As much as he doesn't like people, Brock is one of the greatest and he will continue to be until he decides to retire."

The Conqueror stands different among his peers as he does not socialise with people. He is known for his intimidating personality in the locker room.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle had a memorable story when they had clashed in 2000s in WWE. It may be recalled that the Beast Incarnate had defeated the Olympic Medalist at WrestleMania XIX. There were rumours earlier that they did not share good equation those days, but now they are friends.