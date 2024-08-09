Noah Lyles Reveals His Olympics 2024 Is Over as He Is Wheeled Off Tracks after Winning Bronze in 200m Without Disclosing Others He Has Covid

Noah Lyles competed in the men's 200m final despite having Covid-19 and had to be taken out of the Stade de France in a wheelchair after finishing third place but later said that he has never felt prouder of himself. However, the Team USA star also announced that his Paris Olympics experience is likely over.

The American sprinter shared on Instagram on Thursday, after earning bronze in the 200-meter final, that he thinks his journey in Paris is over. He was expected to compete in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday, but that now appears unlikely after his condition worsened following the 200m race at the Olympics on Thursday.

End of the Show

Lyles, who disclosed that he tested positive before Thursday's race, shared an emotional message on Instagram where he also praised Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bednarek, the gold and silver medalists, respectively.

"I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages," he said in his post which featured a picture of him kneeling down on the track in France.

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympic I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn't you?

"See you next time."

Lyles is likely wrapping up his time with two medals, having claimed gold in a thrilling 100-meter final over the weekend.

NBC reported that they spoke with Lyles' mother, who confirmed that he had the virus before the athlete addressed it publicly. Lyles expressed no regrets about competing, even though it posed a potential risk of spreading the virus to other athletes, whom he hugged and shook hands with after the race.

The USA star told NBC, masked up: "I woke up early about 5am Tuesday morning, feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than being sore from the 100. My first thought was not to panic, I've ben in worse situations, I've been in worse conditions.

"I took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much. It would say it has taken its toll, for sure, but I have never been more proud of myself coming out here and getting a bronze."

Lyles' Decision Questioned

After the race, Lyles appeared exhausted and collapsed on the track, visibly struggling to breathe. Medics swiftly attended to the Team USA sprinter, taking him away in a wheelchair.

It was later disclosed that Lyles had Covid-19, despite hugging his teammate Bednarek after the finish.

Michael Johnson questioned Lyles' decision to go ahead and compete, saying on the BBC: "Very bizarre, Covid is still a dangerous disease. It is just bizarre, the whole thing is really weird.

"There is going to be all of this thing with the Noah haters out there – and he set himself up for it – there are going to be people out there saying it's not real and he's faking or whatever.

"But putting that aside, having Covid and still coming out here and being in close proximity with other people – I know there probably is not a policy I guess at these Games for that – but morally I'm not sure about it."

The USA star made his signature dramatic entrance to the race, jumping into the stadium as his name was announced and rallying the crowd for an event where many expected him to be the top contender.

However, after being outpaced by Letsile Tebogo, who took gold, and fellow American Kenny Bednarek, Lyles was seen lying on the track, gasping for air after congratulating his competitors.

Shortly afterward, he was photographed being wheeled off the track in a wheelchair. He had arrived at the race wearing a mask.