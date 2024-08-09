USA vs Serbia: How to Watch the Paris Olympic 2024 Men's Basketball Semifinal Online in the US, UK and India

The eagerly awaited Olympic men's basketball semifinal between Team USA and Serbia is set to be a thrilling contest. Team USA, loaded with NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Anthony Edwards, has been a powerhouse throughout the tournament.

Their incredible skill and depth have propelled them to an unblemished 3-0 record in the group stage, where they effortlessly overpowered each opponent. On the other hand, Serbia is leaning heaving on their NBA standout, Nikola Jokic. The former NBA MVP is the cornerstone of the Serbian squad, offering both scoring prowess and playmaking ability. Alongside Jokic, Serbia features NBA talents like forward Nikola Jovic and guard Bogdan Bogdanović.

Road to Finals

The two teams previously clashed during the group stage, where Team USA decisively overpowered Serbia, securing a commanding 26-point win. This dominant victory underscored the significant gap in talent and depth between the squads.

Team USA's aggressive defense and potent offense overwhelmed Serbia, setting up what could be another challenging encounter for the Serbian team.

Team USA continued their impressive run in the quarterfinals with a strong performance against Brazil, displaying their defensive strength and offensive flexibility, further solidifying their championship ambitions.

Serbia, on the other hand, faced a much tougher opponent in their quarterfinal match against Australia. Despite a determined effort from the Australians, Serbia narrowly emerged victorious, largely due to Jokic's standout performance.

For Team USA, the path to victory will hinge on sustaining their defensive intensity and maintaining effective ball movement on offense. With a roster full of scoring threats, they can exploit Serbia's defensive vulnerabilities and create open opportunities.

LeBron James' leadership and playmaking will be key, while Tatum and Edwards will need to continue their scoring prowess.

Serbia, meanwhile, will require an extraordinary performance from Jokic. His ability to influence the game through scoring, rebounding, and passing will be crucial.

Also, players like Jovic and Bogdanović must rise to the occasion and deliver strong performances to give Serbia a fighting chance.

When and Where

The Team USA vs Serbia men's Olympic basketball semifinal will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France on Thursday, Aug 8, 2024 at 9 PM (local time)/ 3 PM ET/ 8 PM BST and 12:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The USA vs Serbia men's Olympic basketball semifinal will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The USA vs Serbia men's Olympic basketball semifinal will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The USA vs Serbia men's Olympic basketball semifinal will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The USA vs Serbia men's Olympic basketball semifinal will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.