Who Was Dulce Alondra? Woman Killed in Train Accident While Taking Selfie in Mexico Was Single Mom Whose Son Was Standing Next to Her [GRAPHIC]

A woman killed by a vintage steam train in a Mexican town after standing too close to the track for a selfie has been identified as 29-year-old teacher Dulce Alondra. Spanish-speaking broadcaster Noticias Telemundo reported that Alondra was with her young son when she was hit by a locomotive called The Empress on Tuesday.

In a video, she can be seen telling her child to stay low and away from the train. However, while standing on a small hill posing for a selfie, the single mother got too close to the train, leading to the accident. Her son was reportedly not injured in the incident but has been left orphaned.

Tragic Death

The tragedy occurred in the town of Nopala de Villagran, 60 miles northwest of Mexico City. Just before the woman was struck, a voice can be heard warning people to stay far away from the train.

Authorities have alerted residents to stand at least 33 feet from the tracks and to never climb on any railway equipment or infrastructure for better views.

Tributes have since been paid to the mother.

After the tragedy, Angel Salvador wrote on Facebook, referring to Dulce by her full name: "Rest in peace Dulce Alondra García Hernandez. I'm going to miss you, my friend."

One of Dulce's friends Patty Gar shared details of her wake and the funeral arrangements. She wrote: "Life is fragile and at times it's taken away from us in an instant. I will miss you forever my friend."

Another friend commenting on the tragedy said: "Rest in peace Dulce Alondra Garcia. She was just trying to enjoy the passing of the Canadian Pacific steam locomotive The Empress but sadly she got too close and lost her life trying to take a selfie.

"The blow she received was fatal and those at the scene could do nothing to save her. When the emergency services arrived she was already dead.

"She was just trying to capture a great memory but never imagined that would be the last moment of her life. Rest in peace."

Critics Point Mistake

One of the critics of her actions said: "This incident is a reminder of the dangers associated with selfies in unconventional places. "Each year hundreds of people around the world suffer serious accidents or lose their lives trying to get the perfect image for social media."

Alondra's funeral will be held today in her hometown of Huichapan, 25 miles from where she lost her life.

The Canadian Pacific 2816, also known as The Empress, was built in Montreal in December 1930 and is the only surviving H1b 4-6-4 Hudson-type steam locomotive.

Until this spring, the train had been out of commission since 2012. It began its Final Spike Steam Tour in Calgary in April and will end on June 7 in Mexico City.