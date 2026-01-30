No Tail to Tell Episode 5 to Reveal Mystery Surrounding Another Nine-Tailed Fox

No Tail to Tell episode 5 will air on SBS TV on Friday (January 30) at 9:50 PM KST. The fantasy romance drama, starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, will reveal the mystery surrounding another nine-tailed fox in the upcoming chapter. According to the production team, Eun Ho will go through another mix of emotions after meeting the nine-tailed fox.

Previously, Eun Ho became human against her will after saving Kang Si Yeol's life. He told her about the existence of another nine-tailed fox while she struggled to adjust to her life as a human. Together they headed to Seoraksan - the mountain where people claimed have met the nine-tailed fox. However, Si Yeol and Eun Ho did not meet a nine-tailed fox in the mountain.

In the end, Eun Ho saw a dream in which she saw Si Yeol stabbing her with a knife. The cliffhanger left viewers wondering if it's the beginning of a new twist. The promo for this week shows Eun Ho telling Si Yeol that it was more like a prophecy than a nightmare. The video also introduces viewers to the nine-tailed fox in Seoraksan, which bears a resemblance to Eun Ho's sister, causing Eun Ho to experience a complicated mix of emotions.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills show Eun Ho and Si Yeol returning home after their search for the nine-tailed fox. A photo shows them looking at something in shock near Si Yeol's House. Another image shows the nine-tailed fox they saw in Seoraksan standing in front of them. Why did the fox follow them all the way to Si Yeol's house?

"In Episode 5, which airs today, after meeting the mystery woman who resembles Geum Ho, Eun Ho will be swept up in a complicated mix of emotions, including longing for Geum Ho and blame towards the gods. The unexpected identity of the woman who remains veiled in mystery will also be revealed, so please look forward to it," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of No Tail to Tell on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Tail to Tell:

No Tail to Tell premiered on SBS TV on Friday (January 16) at 9:50 PM KST. It features actress Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a nine-tailed fox who transforms into a human after getting entangled with globally famous soccer star Kang Si Yeol (portrayed by Lomon). Screenwriter Park Chan Young wrote the script with Jo Ah Young. Kim Jung Kwon directed the mini-series.

The supporting cast includes Lee Si Woo as nine-tailed fox Geum Ho, Kim Tae Woo as shaman Jang Do Cheol, Choi Seung Yoon as Lee Yoon, an arrogant and wealthy fourth-generation heir of Geumsu Group, Joo Jin Mo as Pagun, Jang Dong Joo as Hyun Woo Seok, a former National Soccer player, Lee Seung Joon as Hyun Sang Chul, Woo Seok's father, Cha Mi Kyung as Kim Bok Soon, Si Yeol's grandmother, and Hong Soo Hyun as Hong Yeon Su, Si Yeol's agent for nine years.