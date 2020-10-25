In an attempt to substantiate the existence of life after death, spiritualists usually put forward near-death experience (NDE) testimonials. Many who have reached the verge of death often claim to have seen meadows and bright lights during their final moments, before coming back to life. However, a man named Lee who was clinically dead for some moments has a different story to tell.

Mindblowing Afterlife Experience of Lee

Lee shared his afterlife experience on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website. In the testimonial shared, Lee claimed to have flown through the entire universe after slipping into a diabetic-induced coma.

"I instantly shot out of my body, but I was not above myself. It was as if I was some kind of energy, and I was flying away from earth. Then it seemed as if I was flying away from the solar system. Then I started flying away faster and I saw bunches of stars as if they were galaxies flying away from me. Then they seemed to be bunched together into huge packs as if they were separate universes or something like that," wrote Lee on the NDERF website.

Lee claimed that his perception of death changed after this experience. According to Lee, the energy of a human being might be reaching another dimension or realm after taking the last breath.

Will Humans Reboot in Another Space-Time after Death?

The testimonial shared by Lee has already gone viral on online spaces, and spiritualists have termed his experience a strong sign of life after death. However, medical experts claim that it is the survival trick of the human brain that is causing these visual hallucinations.

A few months back, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine had stated that humans will reboot in another space-time after death. Lanza made this conclusion after analyzing Einstein's theory, ''Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed, but it can be converted from one form to another."

Lanza also claimed that death is not the end of everything, and made it clear that it is the reboot of human consciousness.