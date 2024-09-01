Nikki Garcia Spotted Ringless, Boards Private Jet with Son Amid Husband's Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Nikki Garcia, former WWE star and wife of "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, was seen boarding a private jet with her son, Matteo, at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. This sighting follows the recent arrest of Chigvintsev on domestic violence charges. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody on Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California, and held on felony charges.

Nikki Garcia Spotted 'Without Ring'

This is Nikki's first public appearance since her husband's arrest, which happened just days after they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Reports suggest she was not wearing her wedding ring. The identity of the victim in the domestic violence case has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for Nikki said, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Nikki Garcia Prepares for Netflix Show

While it is unclear where Nikki was headed on her private jet, it is speculated that she might be traveling to Los Angeles. Nikki, a former WWE star, is expected to co-host Netflix's "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef," a live hot dog eating contest, with Rob Riggle on Monday, September 2. Before boarding, Nikki and Matteo were seen leaving their Napa Valley home and making a brief stop at Starbucks.

Just two days before Chigvintsev's arrest, Nikki celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a loving message, referencing Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love": "Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you. You are my everything."

Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Case

Artem Chigvintsev, 42, was reportedly arrested on Thursday morning on felony corporal injury charges. It remains unclear if Nikki was directly involved in the incident. However, her Instagram stories confirm she was in Napa at the time of the arrest. Chigvintsev was released shortly after, with bail set at $25,000, as per booking records reviewed by the POST.

A 911 call recording obtained by TMZ suggests a heated argument took place, with allegations that shoes were thrown during the dispute. The operator on the call stated, "Initially, this came in as requesting medical, but now the RP [reporting party] is stating he got into an argument with his wife, and his wife threw shoes at RP. There is a child on scene."

Nikki Garcia has not made any public comments regarding her husband's arrest, aside from her request for privacy during this challenging time. As the couple navigates this legal situation, fans and followers are left wondering what will come next for the couple who have been together for several years.