How Did Julian Ortega Die? Netflix Elite' Actor Dies Suddenly Aged 41 after Collapsing on Beach In Front of Shocked Sunbathers

A Netflix actor died suddenly and unexpectedly on the beach, in front of shocked sunbathers, as his friends pay tribute to his "remarkable" contributions. Julian Ortega, 41, known for his role in the popular Netflix series "Elite", was at a beach bar on Zahora Beach in southwest Marbella, Spain, on Sunday when he suffered a heart attack.

Concerned beachgoers quickly called for medical help, and paramedics worked for up to 30 minutes in an attempt to revive the actor, who was also known for his work in theater and television. However, their desperate efforts didn't yield result and the actors was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.

Ortega Suffered Heart Attack

According to local media Ortega suffered massive heart attack and didn't give much time to the medics to revive him. Ortega, originally from Madrid, was known for his performances in "Caronte "(2020), "Elite" (2018), and "Nunc Et in Hora" (2010).

His last post, dated March 19, paid tribute to a project he had worked on. In Spanish, he expressed that his collaborators " made me learn, enjoy and freak out so much in colors."

Ortega was widely known for his role in "Elite", the Spanish teen drama series that aired on Netflix for eight seasons from 2018 to 2024.

"Elite", set in a fictional prestigious high school and centered on three working-class scholarship students, received widespread critical praise.

The debut season of the series was watched by over 20 million Netflix subscribers within the first month of its release.

Tributes Pour In for Ortega

Ortega's Instagram has been inundated with heartfelt messages from fans and colleagues mourning his sudden and shocking death.

Goya Award-winning actor Fernando Tejero wrote: "Life can be so cruel sometimes. I'm heartbroken, dear friend.

"You were such a great actor and an even better person, Julián Ortega. Fly high."

Actress Sílvia Marsó wrote: "He was an incredible actor and a colleague who was as genuine, honest, and kind as his parents.

"I can't even begin to imagine how his parents and everyone who knew him in the industry must be feeling.

"It's just awful. I can't wrap my head around it. I'm filled with absolute sadness."