DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev, Who Recently Celebrated Anniversary with Former WWE Star Wife Nikki Garcia, Arrested for Domestic Violence and Released Later

Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer best known for his appearances on 'Dancing with the Stars,' has been released from jail following his arrest on domestic violence charges. The arrest took place on Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California, and Chigvintsev was held on a felony charge, as reported by TMZ. His arrest has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans, as the dancer has long been a popular figure on television.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in a private setting, and Chigvintsev was taken into custody shortly after authorities arrived at the scene. The exact details of what led to the arrest remain unclear, and law enforcement has yet to release a full account of the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, it has been confirmed that Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella from her WWE days, was in Napa Valley at the time. She mentioned her presence in the area through her Instagram story earlier in the day, although her involvement in the matter has not been confirmed. There are no official statements linking her directly to the alleged incident.

For the safety and privacy of the victim, their identity has not been disclosed. Reports indicate that an arrest was made at the scene and that there were signs of injuries, which prompted the felony charge. The victim has requested complete confidentiality regarding the incident, and authorities are respecting this request as they continue their investigation. Representatives for both Chigvintsev and Garcia have declined to comment on the situation, leaving many questions unanswered.

This arrest comes just days after Chigvintsev and Garcia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple, who met and fell in love on the set of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2019, married in 2022 and share a son named Matteo. Their relationship has been closely followed by fans, who were surprised by the recent turn of events. The celebration of their anniversary appeared joyful, as seen in photos shared on social media, making the news of Chigvintsev's arrest all the more shocking.

The Emmy-nominated choreographer has faced allegations in the past. In 2012, he was accused of "kicking and shoving" his 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner, Fern Britton. These previous accusations, while unrelated to his recent arrest, have resurfaced in discussions about his behavior and past controversies. However, no charges were filed in the 2012 incident, and Chigvintsev continued his career without further public allegations until now.

The Napa County Department of Corrections released Chigvintsev's mugshot following his arrest. He was released from custody at 2:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, with bail set at $25,000, according to booking records reviewed by the POST. As the investigation continues, more information is expected to be released, and the legal process will determine the next steps.

This incident raises questions about Chigvintsev's future on 'Dancing with the Stars' and his professional engagements. Fans and industry professionals alike are waiting to see how these allegations will impact his career. For now, the focus remains on the ongoing investigation and the unfolding details of this troubling situation. Further updates are anticipated as the case develops.