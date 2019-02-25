Nikki Bella just gave fans some hope when she revealed that there is a chance that she and John Cena could get back together.

Apparently, on the current season of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella, has been navigating her breakup with John Cena, by dating new men and moving on. But, in a new interview with HollywoodLife, Nikki exclusively revealed that "the door is always open" with her ex-fiancé! Nikki told us what she's looking for in a partner and she mentioned John.

"I'm looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new," Nikki exclusively told HollywoodLife! "That's the one thing I want most. Every day when I'm working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we're going to be together and we're going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible. Just spending every day with someone. Of course, personality and connection, but I want to nest. I want to nest with someone."

Nikki reportedly confirmed that she and John "still talk." We don't blame them – they were together, on and off, since 2012!

"I always say that I would be OK [to see John with a new girlfriend], but I think no matter what, it's always hard to see someone that you loved for so long be with someone else, but I honestly only care about his happiness," Nikki continued. "I just hope whoever that person is makes him the happiest man on earth because that's what he deserves. You never know with the future, right? Sometimes people get back together, sometimes they don't. I guess one day at a time."

She is dating again, but we hope she and John Cena get back together, they were adorable together.

"I'm looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new," Nikki exclusively told HollywoodLife! "That's the one thing I want most. Every day when I'm working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we're going to be together and we're going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible. Just spending every day with someone. Of course, personality and connection, but I want to nest. I want to nest with someone."Nikki reportedly confirmed that she and John "still talk." We don't blame them – they were together, on and off, since 2012!

"I always say that I would be OK [to see John with a new girlfriend], but I think no matter what, it's always hard to see someone that you loved for so long be with someone else, but I honestly only care about his happiness," Nikki continued. "I just hope whoever that person is makes him the happiest man on earth because that's what he deserves. You never know with the future, right? Sometimes people get back together, sometimes they don't. I guess one day at a time."

Nikki Bella is dating again, but we hope she and John Cena get back together, they were adorable together.