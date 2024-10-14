Nicole Kidman Pushes Salma Hayek in Ugly Confrontation on Red Carpet at Balenciaga Fashion Show [WATCH]

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek appeared to share a tense moment at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30. A video featuring the "Big Little Lies" star and Hayek, 58, surfaced online over the weekend, seemingly showing Kidman pushing Hayek's hand away as they posed for photos with Katy Perry.

Kidman, 57, and Hayek were standing in front of photographers alongside Perry, 39, when the heated exchange took place, seemingly related to Hayek touching Kidman while they were asked to pose together. It was at that moment that the "Moulin Rouge!" actress took hold of Hayek's hand and pushed it away. The video has since gone viral.

Heated Moment at Fashion Week

Kidman then kissed Perry and shared a few words with the "Frida" star before walking off. It's unclear what the 57-year-old Australian actress and Hayek discussed, but after Kidman left, Hayek remarked, "Yes please. Advice."

Someone—presumably Kidman—then responded, "You don't need it," to which Hayek replied, "I do."

Hayek then took some photos with Perry, who appeared more engaged in the photo session.

Kidman was spotted wearing a black turtleneck dress paired with sheer tights, stilettos, and sunglasses, while Hayek opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline.

Representatives for both Kidman and Hayek did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

This marked the first time Kidman had been seen publicly since her mother passed away in early September.

Internet Divided

Fans were divided over the incident on social media. One fan wrote: "Why is Nicole being so rude?"

Another said on Reddit: "I get that Salma was probably trying to direct her to pose for the cameras, but some people don't like to be touched regardless of the situation, and you just gotta respect that."

On October 1, Hayek posted a carousel of images on Instagram, including one where she posed with Kidman—both showing awkward body language.

In the photo, Hayek was not smiling, and Kidman appeared to be looking down. Hayek captioned the post, "Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025... [applauds] Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show.

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress tagged Kidman, Perry, Lindsay Lohan, and the fashion label in her post.