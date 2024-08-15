Katy Perry Being Investigated by Spanish Authorities for Damaging Sand Dunes in 'Lifetimes' Video as Singer's Comeback Flops

Katy Perry is being investigated by the Spanish government for filming the music video for her new single "Lifetimes" on ecologically sensitive sand dunes without proper authorization. The Balearic Islands government has launched an investigation after it was revealed that Perry's music video for "Lifetimes" was filmed in a protected area without permissions.

The video, primarily shot on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, allegedly included scenes taken on the ecologically sensitive dunes of the uninhabited isle of S'Espalmador, according to the BBC. The environmental department of the Balearic Islands has claimed that the production company behind the video, WeOwnTheCity, failed to obtain necessary permission to film at the location.

Perry in Trouble

the environmental agency clarified in a press release that "in no case had the production company" taken permission to shoot the video in the Ses Salines National Park.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Natural Environment has launched a preliminary investigation into potential environmental damage caused by the production company WeOwnTheCity.

The department clarified in a press release that filming within the park is not considered an "environmental crime" and is allowed with "express authorization."

In the music video for "Lifetimes," directed by Stillz, Perry is seen cliff jumping, dancing on a beach, and enjoying nightlife at popular spots on the islands. The video also showcases a series of postcards from various filming locations, including Ibiza and Formentera, where the national park is situated.

"Lifetimes" is the second single from Katy's forthcoming sixth studio album, 143.

No Perry Perry

"Lifetimes" follows the release of the album's lead single, "Woman's World," which received largely negative reviews. Fans have criticized the song's "dated" lyrics, with one person even calling it "the worst thing I've ever heard."

"I was rooting for Katy but these lyrics are so dated it's giving 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign material. It's over," another fan wrote on X.

Several people, including actress Abigail Breslin, have blasted Perry for collaborating with the disgraced music producer Dr. Luke on the song and album.

One X user wrote, "The irony of having a song praising women but you're working with Dr. Luke? Katy Perry I didn't expect this from you."

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her in a 2014 lawsuit. He denied the allegations and counter-sued the TikTok singer, with the two eventually settling their claims last year.

Perry previously announced that she would be stepping down as an American Idol judge to concentrate on her music career. She revealed this during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, explaining that she would be participating in a major music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio this fall, in September.