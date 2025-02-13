Tranyelle Harshman: Wyoming Mom Executes Her Three Young Daughters Before Turning the Gun on Self While One Child Fights for Her Life

A Wyoming mother brutally murdered her three young daughters before turning the gun on herself, leaving one daughter fighting for her life in intensive care. Tranyelle Harshman, 32, shot her four children, ages 2, 2, 7, and 9, before turning the gun on herself, as reported by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.

The tragic set of events are said to have taken place on Monday at their home in Byron. Harshman was immediately transported to a nearby hospital along with her 7-year-old daughter, but she later succumbed to the self-inflicted injuries, according to local authorities. Harshman's sister, Savannah Rose, confirmed to KTVQ that her sister had shot her daughters.

Killer Mom

Rose also said that the 7-year-old, named Olivia, is currently being treated and is responding to touch. The sheriff's office said that authorities were called to the house following reports of gunshots.

The call was made by a woman who told officers that her daughters had been shot and she feared they were dead.

A 911 operator was told that two of the girls were found in their cribs, while the other two were downstairs in their bedroom. The woman also told the dispatcher that she was in her upstairs bedroom and was planning to take her own life.

"The dispatcher pleaded with the female caller over the phone for the female caller to remain on the line until responding suits arrived," their press release added.

"The female caller stated multiple times that she could not do that and that it was too late. Multiple attempts to keep her on the line failed and the call was disconnected."

When officers arrived at the home, they found two of the young girls, aged 2 and 9, dead from gunshot wounds to their heads. They also found the other two children, the 2-year-old and Olivia, who had head injuries from gunshots but were still alive.

Harshman was Still Alive but Didn't Survive

Harshman was found in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, but she was still conscious when the police entered. Sadly, the 2-year-old died shortly after being found. Friends of Harshman shared that she had been dealing with mental health issues, including postpartum depression.

Briana Baker told the outlet: "You never know what someone is struggling with inside of their mind. Tranyelle was not the monster this tragedy makes her seem to be. Her loved ones don't want her to be remembered for her darkest moments. She was sweet, loving, and funny. Her children were her main focus in life."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Cliff Harshman, the widowed husband and father, and by Wednesday, it had raised over $70,000.

A post to the fundraiser says: "Tragedy has struck, leaving us shattered and heartbroken. Cliff Harshman, a devoted husband and father of four beautiful daughters, has suffered an unimaginable loss: the passing of 3 of his precious girls. 1 still fighting in salt lake, please pray for her.

"This devastating event has left Cliff and his loved ones reeling in grief, struggling to come to terms with the immense void left in their lives.

"The financial burden of funeral expenses, ongoing family support, and other related costs only adds to their pain."