Nice To Not Meet You Episode 12 to Focus on Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin Romance

Nice To Not Meet You episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (December 16) at 8:50 PM KST. Wi Jeong Sin and Lim Hyeon Jun might take their relationship to the next level in the upcoming episode. The production team has already teased a major turning point for the duo. After watching the cliffhanger of episode 11, viewers are eager to know if the actor and the reporter will officially start dating in episode 12.

After hesitating to reveal the truth, Hyeon Jun finally mastered the courage to confess everything in the previous episode. He created a new account on the Onion app and interacted with Jeong Sin under the username Heartless Love. The actor decided to meet the reporter in person and tell her that he was Melomaster. To execute his plan, he enquired about the rice cooker, which was listed for sale by her. Hyeon Jun asked Jeong Sin to deliver the rice cooker in person.

The actor met the reporter at the same place where they previously met as Onion users Melomaster and Soulishere. He told her the truth and confessed his feelings to her without even giving her a chance to properly understand the situation. However, the series of events happened so quickly that it is hard to identify if it's a dream sequence. The followers of this romantic comedy drama will have to watch Nice To Not Meet You episode 12 to find out the truth.

"In Episode 12 airing today, viewers will see Wi Jeong Sin struggling with confusion after learning the entire truth. Please watch to see whether the tangled threads of their relationship can be unraveled—and whether Lim Hyeon Jun's sincerity will ultimately reach her," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 12, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Nice To Not Meet You revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.