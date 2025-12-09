Nice To Not Meet You Episode 11 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Nice To Not Meet You episode 11 will air on tvN on Monday (December 15) at 8:50 PM KST. The romantic comedy drama is taking a short hiatus to improve the overall quality of the mini-series. The K-drama will return with a new episode after a week-long break. In the upcoming chapter, the TV show will focus on the complicated relationship between Wi Jeong Sin and Lim Hyeon Jun.

The production team has teased a new beginning for Wi Jeong Sin and Lim Hyeon Jun in the new episode. According to the producers, the duo will start resolving their misunderstandings. They also said the followers of this mini-series can look forward to seeing a deeper mutual understanding between the actor and the reporter as they prepare to enjoy a new phase in their relationship.

"From Episode 11 onward, Hyun Jun and Jung Shin begin resolving misunderstandings and move toward deeper mutual understanding. We hope viewers will look forward to this new phase of their relationship," the production team shared.

The upcoming episode of Nice To Not Meet You, episode 11, was initially scheduled for telecast on Monday (December 8). Similarly, episode 12 was scheduled to broadcast on Tuesday (December 9). The air timings of both episodes have been postponed. This week, tvN X TVING Short Drama Curation will air in Nice To Not Meet You's time slot.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Nice To Not Meet You revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.