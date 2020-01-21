Former NFL star turned professional baseball player Tim Tebow has tied the knot with model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa. The 32-year-old had met the love of his life back in 2018. Tebow's claim to fame came after his stint as the college quarterback of the Florida Gators with whom he won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy during his four seasons there from 2006 to 2009.

A long romance ending in a destination wedding

He was the first-round NFL draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and spent time with four teams, including the Jets in 2012. Tebow and Nel-Peters, 24, have been dating since 2018 and he proposed to her last year in July 2019. They have been engaged since then. Nel-Peters was seen dressed in a custom gown from David's Bridal for the ceremony where the food served was a mixture of American and African cuisine, consisting of steak, mussels, cheese, and pasta at the reception.

The pair tied the knot with nearly 260 guests in attendance at the La Paris Estate while telling People that he wanted his big day to be 'perfect'. Tim shared a photo of the couple at the ceremony during the 'dinner rehearsal' over the weekend in South Africa, the country from which the bride hails.

Special wedding cake for a special couple

The wedding cake, which is generally made out of flour, was scrapped to make a cheesecake, much in line with the groom's Keto diet. As the special day approached, the pair could be seen sharing their time before the wedding in South Africa by posting pictures of themselves on social media.

"I'm leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I'm also adding some of my own things to it," Tebow told the Inquirer. Nel-Peters hails from South Africa and won the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2017.

"We want to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional," Nel-Peters told People. "Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote on Instagram at the time of the proposal. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," he concluded.