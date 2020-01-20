Former Miss Universe Australia 2017 winner Olivia Molly Rogers was left speechless after her white bikini by the pool picture became a target for trolls on social media. The picture seemed to be normal just like any other Instagram image, but trolls can make anything look negative with the blink of an eye and Olivia realized it the hard way.

The stunning beauty posted her bikini picture with the caption, "Poolside in Perth with all the essentials. Sunscreen, hat, sunnies & rose (ft. some blotchy fake tan)." All hell broke loose as a troll took to her DM with a nasty message calling her fat and continued saying her picture was too embarrassing to be on Instagram.

Rogers posted the DM screenshot on her Instagram stories with the caption, ''Honestly. I don't quite know what to say right now.''

Girls develop issues with their bodies with creeps like these

Disgusted by the unwanted comment on her bikini picture, Rogers spoke to news.com.au saying people like these make girls feel conscious of their bodies and play a big part in hurting them psychologically. "People who comment things like that are a big part of the reason young girls develop issues with their weight and bodies."

She revealed that bullying caused her so much stress, that she stopped eating and felt no urgency to feed herself everyday to a point that her weight drastically dropped to 49 kgs and that is when she realized "in trouble". She said, "for my height (173cm) that's just not OK and it was all to look good in a photo and for what ... I wasn't happy".

Rogers also walked down memory lane citing how she suffered from bullies who repeatedly body shamed her and it later developed into an eating disorder, which left her physically and mentally weak. ''They are a big part of the reason I had an eating disorder for 6+ years. I am a size 8 which usually is irrelevant to the conversation, but if I am being called fat as a size 8, imagine your size 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 woman and the comments they receive."