Newlyweds Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are having a gala time in South Africa. The couple has been updating their Insta fans with lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic honeymoon. In one of the pictures shared by Duff, the two can be seen standing next to a pool situated in front of a grand ocean view, with Koma shirtless and Duff caressing his shoulder.

The other two pictures show the couple kissing, first with Matthew kissing Hillary's cheek on a sunlit porch, and then the pair lip-locking by the pool. Earlier too, Hilary had shared a few lovey-dovey pictures from their vacation. She captioned the photos as, ''Moonin' n swoonin''.

Hilary and Matthew's wedding

Hilary and Matthew got married in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles on December 21. The Lizzie McGuire actress was first linked to the songwriter in 2017. They parted ways in March, but by September, Duff had started dropping hints that she and Koma were back together on social media. Talking about reuniting with Coma, she had earlier said, ''Timing is such a big deal...third time's a charm.''

''That you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,'' she added.

Matthew's romantic proposal

Talking about how Matthew proposed her, she shared on The Talk, '' I came home from work on a random Tuesday, and he's like 'Let's go for a walk. Let's go check out this park.''

"So we go, we find this gorgeous park and he presents me with this book that he said he's been working on for a while," she shared of the May evening. " It came with a surprise ending for Duff, who found a square-cut engagement ring on the final page. "He got down on one knee and he's like, 'I forget everything I'm supposed to say, but you're my best friend," she summed up. "It was so sweet."

In October 2018, the couple welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, 2018. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.