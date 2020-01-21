American model Ana Cheri has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo. The diva who recently made headlines for sharing a passionate kiss with hubby Ben Moreland on a beach wearing a skimpy swimsuit has now gone one step ahead. In her latest Instagram post, Cheri is seen fully naked. She is seen flaunting her nudity under the sun while she gets clicked.

Several fans took to their Instagram account to like and share their comments on Cheri's eye-popping snap. One of the fans said she looks like a goddess while others mostly have put in the fire emoji. The American beauty's perky derrière in the photo caught much attention and bagged more than 353K likes on the social media platform. Cheri's body had different shades as her usual wearable lingerie sets left a few shades lighter than the rest of her figure.

The 33-year-old model is currently on vacation with her husband Moreland and both seem to be enjoying quite a lot together in the yet unknown place. Cheri recently shared a post through her official Insta handle, in which she is seen standing in front of a new 2020 Polaris Slingshot.

She is also seen holding a helmet while she flaunts her black lingerie. A Polaris Slingshot is like a sports car, a three-wheeled fun machine. The photo received above 150K likes.

Cheri has more than 12.4 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle and is known to keep her fans updated with interesting posts from her day to day life.

This is not the first time Cheri is making heads turn. She earlier shared a similar bold picture, leaving everyone speechless.