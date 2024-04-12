NFL Star and Actor OJ Simpson Leaves Behind Over $100 Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family

Former football star OJ Simpson passed away on Wednesday, leaving unresolved debts to the family of Ron Goldman, who was murdered along with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Despite Simpson's acquittal in 1995 for the murders, he was found liable in a civil court two years later, ordered to pay more than $33 million to the Goldman family.

According to a recent report, Simpson failed to fully settle the debt over the years, leaving it at over $100 million. David Cook, the attorney representing the Goldman family, expressed determination to pursue the outstanding amount even after Simpson's death. "We have to start over here," Cook stated, emphasizing their commitment to seeking justice.

The issue of payment has long been contentious for the Goldman family, leading to the auction of Simpson's sports memorabilia and legal battles over rights to his book. Despite receiving only small payments from Simpson over the years, the debt had ballooned to over $96 million by June 2022.

Fred Goldman, Ron's father, criticized Simpson for his failure to meet his financial obligations, emphasizing the emotional toll his son's absence has had on the family. "The only thing I have to say is it's just a further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred remarked upon hearing of Simpson's passing.

Cook reiterated their determination to pursue the outstanding debt, signaling their intent to explore all possible avenues for collection.