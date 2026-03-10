Nexperia China Starts Chip Production After Dispute With Dutch Parent Company

Nexperia China begins semiconductor chip production amid dispute with Dutch parent.

Move follows supply halt after Dutch government blocked operations transfer.

Company producing automotive and power management semiconductor components locally.

Dispute disrupts chip supply chain affecting global automotive industry.

The Chinese subsidiary of Nexperia has confirmed that it has started to manufacture its semiconductor chips, the first step to becoming an independent entity in its operations outside of its Dutch parent company in a on-going dispute that has wrecked part of the automotive supply network.

Nexperia China announced on Monday on its Chinese social media outlet that it had begun to produce several types of chips as well as those manufactured by Nexperia in other countries. The manufacturing format (12-inch wafers) is being used to manufacture the chips and this type of manufacture is not being pioneered by the parent company (the Dutch one) in Europe.

The buildup has been preceded by months of tensions between the European headquarters of Nexperia, the owner of which is Wingtech Technology and its Chinese subsidiary. The problem began in October 2025 and at the time when the Dutch government had intervened with the idea of preventing the relocation of some operations and capabilities to China.

Supply Tensions in Semiconductor Highlight Production Shift

Prior to the conflict, Nexperia had had a similar production chain, whereby the wafers had to be produced in Europe and then transported into China to be packed into ready chips. Following the intervention of the government, the activities of the company were divided and Nexperia Europe suspended the supply of wafer to the Chinese market when the Chinese outcomer announced independence.

Nexperia Europe used the example of nonpayment as the reason it will not ship wafer. The supply CHIP caused a disruption to the automotive companies that use Nexperia parts to make various electronic systems.

Nexperia China announced in its statement that it is also manufacturing elements such as bipolar discrete gadgets, Schottkey rectifiers and electrostatic discharge shielding chips. These semiconductor parts are most common in the power management, automotive electronics and the industrial equipment.

The company failed to give an immediate clarification on the source of 12-inch wafers which it is using in the manufacturing process. Nevertheless, observers within the industry observe that Shanghai Dingtai Jiangxin Technology Co., also referred to as WingSkySemi, has a 12-inch wafer fab producing plant in Shanghai and that it had been working with Nexperia in the past.

Corporate Split among Semiconductor Sector Watches

The developments are in light of the fact that worldwide semiconductor solutions are liable to evolving world politics and supply chain dynamics. The effect that technology restrictions and cross-border regulatory proceedings will have on producing chips has closely been followed by investors.

"The semiconductor industry has been gradually regionalizing as governments intervene more directly in technology supply chains," said Neil Campling, head of technology research at Mirabaud Equity Research.

Stocks of Wingtech Technology fell closed 38.27 yuan on Monday, a 1.4 percent fall of the last trading session, whereas the Dutch semiconductor companies traded at mixed prices in the European markets, as per the Reuters data. The volatility has also been experienced by the suppliers of chip equipment as the investors evaluate the long term effects of technological fragmentation of the Western and Chinese manufacturing ecosystem.

According to industry observers, the relocation effort on Nexperia China might represent a slip towards more semiconductor operations in China moving towards independent supply solutions.

The world automotive manufacturers are one of the segments that are still very sensitive to disruption in chip supply due to the pandemic causing severe outcomes on vehicle production.

The implication of Automotive Supply Chain

Nexperia is a leading global supplier of discrete semiconductor parts that are installed in vehicles such as power management and automotive safety parts. Even comparatively simple chips are important in the key automotive systems today.

"Even relatively simple semiconductors are critical components in modern vehicles, and disruptions to supply can ripple quickly through global auto production," said Chris Miller, author of Chip War and professor at Tufts University.

Otherwise, automobile manufacturers have faced pressure over component supply the division between its European parent company and its Chinese arm.

The supply chain of technology is also of the interest of the government policies in Europe, the United States and China with the regulators being more vigilant about the cross-border ownership and transfers of technology involving semiconductor companies.

Wingtech Technology, the parent company of Nexperia, has made past investments in semiconductor expansion under the new strategy that aims at consolidating its local capacities to produce more chip in China.

The development of distinct production capacities at the Chinese subsidiary of Nexperia can redefine the global manufacturing presence of the company in case the conflict with the European division persists.

The company has not shown any sign of whether it intends to distribute chips that are manufactured in China to outside customers without the presence of the Dutch parent company.

The industry participants are so far closely observing whether the operational split would be an irreversible rearrangement of business of Nexperia or a transient effect of the ongoing corporate conflict.