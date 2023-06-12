New York-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Budapest after 11-Year-Old Boy Loses Consciousness and Dies on Turkish Airlines

An 11-year-old boy onboard a New York flight died after losing consciousness while the plane was mid-air, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in Budapest, Hungary. The boy became unresponsive on Saturday while flying over Europe on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to the United States.

The Airport Medical Service scrambled to flight TK003 after it made an emergency landing on the tarmac at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, according to news agency MTI. However, the child could not be saved, according to the report. It is believed that the 11-year-old American boy was on vacation with his family.

Tragic and Sudden Death

According to reports, the young boy lost consciousness mid-air. According to officials, the plane made an emergency landing in Budapest at around 10:30 am, and an ambulance was waiting to take the youngster and his family to the hospital.

"Airport Medical Service (AMS), the medical service operating at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, was alerted to the aircraft and continued to resuscitate the child," a spokesperson from the airport said.

"Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, his life could not be saved. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination," the spokesperson further said.,

Mysterious Death

The sudden death of the 11-year-old boy created initial panic inside the flight but passengers were later comforted by the flight crew. Authorities have launched an investigation but are yet to announce the cause of death of the child.

Multiple reports claim that the boy was American but there is no official report from the authorities.

According to local media, the boy had disabilities and the flight's cabin crew and a doctor who was also on board provided first aid to the child. However, everything as of now seems to be unclear as the airline hasn't said anything yet.

According to The Sun, pilots phoned airport staff in Budapest and requested permission to make an emergency landing. The flight was immediately given permission given the emergency situation and landed there at around 10.30 am.

On the ground, it was met by medical personnel and an ambulance that transported the boy and his family to the hospital. Unfortunately, the boy was not able to be saved.

The flight, which had originally departed Istanbul Airport at 8.56 am local time, took off again at 2 pm from Budapest.

Flight tracking data shows it landed at JFK Airport in New York at 3.45 pm EST.