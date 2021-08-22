Model and actress Disha Pardeshi calls her brand shoot in Budapest an "enriching experience"

The time we all are living in has gone through a very challenging phase for the last two years. Ever since the COVID-19 crisis has crippled the entire world, travelling from one nation to another has become difficult. However, with the situation being in control, the restrictions have been made lenient for travellers. Model and actress Disha Pardeshi have been one among a few lucky people who recently got to travel to Europe for a brand shoot.

Disha who has been a National Award kathak dancer has donned various hats showing her versatile side as an artist. Her recent photoshoot was with the brand Kashish India for which she flew to Budapest. Speaking about her experience, she said, "The days passed by so fast. We flew on August 3, and the shoot commenced two days later. It was an enriching experience as I got to travel after so long after a very long time."

While the brand shoot began in Tihany village of Hungary, Disha revealed that the small cultural homes were a sight to behold in the village. After the shoot got completed in the village, the actress along with other models and the team of photographers moved to Austria and Salzburg. "We were three models in total along with photographer Rohan Pingle and team. I have always been a fan of ethnic wear, and it was an absolute delight to do a photoshoot for Kashish India", stated Disha.

Furthermore, Pardeshi was smitten by the hospitality services shown by the European people. Elaborating about the same, she quoted, "The warmth we received by the people there was amazing. People in Europe were all praises for Indian rituals and traditions. And it was a surreal feeling to shoot for the country's prominent ethnic wear brand." With a dream to work and shoot for brands from all over the world, Disha Pardeshi in her career has grabbed the eyeballs of many notable brands and designers.

Earlier Disha Pardeshi has collaborated with India's well-known brands including Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, Arena Jewellers, Bharat Petroleum, Yosha Ethnic Garments, Sunburn Festival Goa 2014, Splash Salon, Mcdonalds, Axis Bank, Lenskart and Isuzu Motors. During her stint as an actress, she appeared in a soap opera titled 'Waaras'. As of now, the actress is seen in Star Pravah's serial 'Swabhimaan'. After her successful brand shoot, Disha Pardeshi looks forward to travelling to other countries for her modelling projects and shoots.