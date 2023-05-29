Black Passenger Confronts 'Racist' White Man on Flight Caught Texting Someone That Airlines Raising Prices to 'Weed Out' Black People

A Black passenger flying from Puerto Rico to Atlanta, Georgia called out a man texting racist remarks about her to his family in a viral video recently posted to TikTok.

In the video, user Taila (@taila.thecreator) decided to confront the passenger in the middle of the four-hour flight, feeling uncomfortable after spotting the messages the man sent out.

'Raise Prices and Weed Out These People'

In her video's caption, she revealed that he complained about sitting near Black and queer people on flights and that he hoped that companies would raise airfare in order to "weed out" those people.

"I want you to know that I saw your text messages, and I think you're disgusting," Taila told the man, keeping the camera turned towards herself.

"What text messages?" he asked.

"I'm not going to repeat it," Taila said. "But I want you to know that I know. I saw you, and I think that you're disgusting."

When the passenger offered nothing in response, she referenced his comment about weeding people out.

"Maybe if they raise prices, maybe you wouldn't be able to afford to sit with your family, that way they don't have to sit next to black people," she told him.

The man then apologized, which Taila dismissed. "You don't have to be sorry to me. You're sorry because I saw it," she said.

In a second video replying to that comment, Talia showed the passenger texting his family, saying that she started recording after "more than one racist/homophobic remark" was made.

"Not in the middle seat sitting next to me, no," her video's text overlay read.

"Hopefully the airlines will continue to raise prices and weed out these people," read one of the man's text messages, while another read, "Ryan is sitting next to a huge black woman."