How Did Mike Batayeh Die? Breaking Bad Actor Dies Aged 52 after Suffering Massive Heart Attack in His Sleep

Breaking Bad star Mike Batayeh has died after suffering a massive heart attack in his sleep. He was 52. The actor, who appeared in three episodes of the show from 2011 to 2012 as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Gustavo's laundromat, died unexpectedly on June 1, according to his family members, who spoke to TMZ.

The actor died in his sleep at his Michigan home, and according to his sister Diane. Batayeh's death was very sudden, according to his relatives, and he did not have a history of heart issues. Batayeh is survived by his five sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Sudden and Unexpected

A family statement about his death read: "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

He was remembered by his family as someone who was "always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges," according to his obituary.

His manager said that a memorial service would be held in Plymouth, Michigan, on June 16.

Batayeh played Markowski, the manager of the industrial laundromat Lavandera Brillante, which is owned by drug lord Gus Fring, in three episodes of the AMC drama "Breaking Bad," which aired in 2011 and 2012.

He also appeared in the films "American Dreamz" (2006), "This Narrow Place" (2011), and "Detroit Unleaded" (2012).

Batayeh was a native of Detroit and resided in Los Angeles.

He was also a successful comedian, and voiceover artist (including for 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past) and made appearances on CSI: Miami and Boy Meets World.

Multi-Faceted Actor

He was a member of the first group of Western comedians to play for regional audiences in the Middle East in cities like Dubai, where he also shot an episode of his Showtime comedy special.

His most recent appearance on screen was in the 2018 TV movie Prank of America, in which he played Nacho.

His final Instagram post was on May 24, a week before his death, which featured a video of him doing stand-up comedy.

Fellow comedian Steven Lolli paid tribute Batayeh. "Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

His family urged for donations to help Southwest Detroit youngsters through the Clark Park Coalition fund.

