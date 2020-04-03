After facing huge public backlash over travelling during the coronavirus outbreak, the New York-based Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas, has issued a public apology. Charnas, originator of brand Something Navy, is an influencer with 1.3 million fans on Instagram.

What did Arielle Charnas do to earn public ire?

The drama unfolded on March 16, when Arielle announced on her Instagram that she was not feeling well but could not get tested because of the strict testing criteria observed by the health authorities in New York. Arielle later went on to reveal that she has the access to the test and tagging Dr Jake Deutsch, revealed that a swab would be taken from her to check for both flu and coronavirus.

Two days later, on March 18, Arielle revealed that she has been tested positive for the virus. In her lengthy post, the influencer revealed that she along with her husband Brandon, who also showed symptoms, would be placing themselves under quarantine, away from their two daughters.

Days following the test, the influencer along with her husband kept on posting TikTok videos and pictures with her daughter, a far cry from how a COVID-19 should behave. It led to many of her followers questioning the authenticity of her testing positive for the virus.

Arielle Charnas moves to Hamptons with hubby and kids

Since March 26, looking at the photos, it was believed that the influencer, along with her family has moved to her holiday home in the Hamptons, thus laying to dust the federal advisory of avoiding non-essential travel during coronavirus outbreak.

Her post, in which she was pictured standing outside enjoying a dose of 'Fresh air', a lot of followers criticised her. "WHY DID YOU COME TO THE HAMPTONS. WE HAVE BECOME THE NEXT HOT SPOT FOR CORONA BECAUSE ALL OF YOU WONT STOP COMING OUT FROM THE CITY," commented a user.

"Ok so you tested positive for covid 19 and less than 2 weeks later you went to the Hampton's and risked infecting others just so you could be by the pool instead of staying inside like the rest of us? Kk lol," mentioned another.

Inconsolable Arielle apologises to her followers

After facing heat for her 'show off' about being the privileged one to get the test to her escaping New York city, Arielle issued a teary apology to her fans and followers by posting a video on her Instagram stories.

"Just wanted to come on here and say I'm sorry. Um, I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and, um, we're not bad people. I'm sorry for anyone I've offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks," said the 32-year-old influencer.

Dressed casually in a red, white, blue coloured jacket, the influencer went on to reveal that she has been receiving death threats. "We're just trying to navigate through this difficult time as I'm sure so many people are. And, um, I'm just sorry I let down my community in any way. We've been receiving horrible threats and I just felt like it was time for me to share my truth, which I did," she said.

The influencer also posted a statement on her page, stating that she was in the public eye and has built her career on letting people into basically every part of her life.

"When I started to share my personal health updates, it was done with the intention to keep a sense of normalcy during a time where everything felt upside down. Being the anxious mother I am, I wasn't comfortable with a single opinion. In desperation, I reached out to a doctor I had previously met to ask his advice. We count ourselves incredibly fortunate to have had such prompt access to medical care and understand that is far from the reality for the vast majority of people in this country," Charnas wrote.