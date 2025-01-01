New Orleans Attack: Mystery as Hidden Object Is Spotted on Back of Attacker's EV as FBI Now Treating Attack as 'Act of Terrorism'

The electric SUV used by the suspected New Orleans terrorist to ram into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street has raised questions after an unidentified object was seen attached to the rear of the vehicle. A mysterious item was appeared to be a flagpole attached to the white Ford SUV that plowed into a crowd around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed that the FBI is treating the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as an "act of terrorism." The suspect was shot dead by police after ramming the vehicle into pedestrians celebrating the New Year, stepping out, and opening fire, authorities said.

Terror on the Street

The suspect, police said, was "hell bent" on "carnage" was fatally shot by officers, according to multiple local reports citing law enforcement sources.

Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck that had crashed, bearing a black flag attached to its rear.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was "wearing full body armor" and "armed with an assault rifle," with officials confirming that he was intent on "running over as many people as he possibly could."

Videos shared on social media captured the chaos at the popular tourist spot, showing people fleeing from the area littered with casualties as gunfire echoed in the background.

Dozens of police officers responded to what has been labeled a "mass casualty event," with part of the road sealed off. Paramedics, ambulances, and coroner's office vehicles were also seen at the scene.

The injured have been transported to five nearby hospitals, according to city officials, and the FBI has taken charge of the ongoing investigation.

The mass casualty event occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets in the French Quarter, near where crowds had gathered for New Year's Eve fireworks, according to police.

A male driver intentionally drove through barricades and sped down the street, killing 10 people and sending at least 35 others to the hospital, New Orleans Police Chief Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick reported.

Killed While Trying to Flee Scene

The suspect then jumped out the vehicle and began firing at police officers, injuring at least two, according to officials. Officers returned fire, and explosives were later found at the scene.

The gunman was killed at the scene. However, his identity hasn't yet been revealed.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent with the FBI's New Orleans field office, said that authorities were investigating at least one suspected improvised explosive device found at the scene.

It remains unclear whether the device was connected to the driver.

Police have not revealed any potential motive for the attack.

The severity of the injuries sustained by those hospitalized was not immediately clear.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show numerous bloodied bodies lying in the street while gunfire echoed in the background.

In the aftermath, multiple EMS and coroner vehicles were seen at the scene.

Officials confirmed that the injured were transported to five nearby hospitals, including University Medical Center, Touro Hospital, and East Jefferson General Hospital.

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement.

"Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area."