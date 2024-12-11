Luigi Mangione: Newly Released Photos Show UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter Eating McDonald's Hash Brown Moments Before He Was Arrested

Newly released images show Luigi Mangione eating a McDonald's hash brown shortly before his arrest. This came as it was revealed that his mother reported him missing last month after they lost contact with him following a recent back surgery that left him unable to have sex.

Mangione was arrested on Monday after a McDonald's employee recognized him as resembling the suspect wanted for last week's bold shooting outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione, an Ivy League graduate and a member of a well-known Maryland real estate family, was found with a ghost gun, masks, and rambling writings that authorities say link him to the deadly attack on Thompson on December.

New Image of the Killer

Mangione, 26, was captured on camera enjoying a hash brown at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, shortly before his arrest on Monday morning. The suspected shooter was photographed with his mask lowered.

In another image captured inside the restaurant, Mangione is seen with his mask raised, appearing to address the individual taking the photo.

The photos were shared by the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday morning, shortly after 9 a.m. ET. It is speculated that the images may have been taken using a body camera. The images were released as part of their appeal for witnesses to provide information, though they did not disclose additional details about the photos.

Meanwhile, Mangione's mother, Kathleen, is said to have reached out to San Francisco police on November 18, a little more than two weeks before Thompson was tragically shot in Manhattan.

Currently, Mangione is being held in solitary confinement as he awaits extradition to New York City to face murder charges.

Mangione hails from a well-known family in Maryland. His late grandfather, Nick Mangione, who passed away in 2008, was a prominent figure in real estate development.

The family has issued a statement expressing their heartbreak over the allegations against Mangione, saying they are "devastated" by his alleged actions.

His New Prison Life

Luigi Mangione is being held under "maximum custody level" in solitary confinement at a Pennsylvania prison. The 26-year-old spent his first night at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon, located roughly 15 miles east of Altoona, where he was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Maria Bivens, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, shared details about Mangione's arrest with CNN.

SCI Huntingdon, which first opened in 1899, became a maximum-security facility in 1960 and housed inmates on death row until 1995. Although Pennsylvania still enforces the death penalty, state legislators are currently working toward abolishing it.

Mangione is set to be extradited to New York City, where Brian Thompson was fatally shot, to stand trial for murder.

If convicted, Mangione faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and potentially a life sentence.