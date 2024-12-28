Young Foreign National Dies after Falling from Overhead Bridge in Telok Blangah in Singapore

Following a suspected fall from an overhead bridge, a 36-year-old man was found dead near Telok Blangah Road in Singapore. Singaporean publication Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased is believed to have fallen on Thursday at around 9 am.

Following the incident, several police cars were seen at the location. Two of the three lanes of Telok Blangah Road heading towards the city were blocked by the police, leaving only the far-left lane available to traffic.

Blood was seeping out from beneath a blue police tent on the far-right lane.

Investigations also resulted in the closure of the overhead bridge, which is next to an SPC gas station. Zaobao reported that it remained closed at 12 noon.

A 68-year-old worker at the nearby gas station, who went by the name Cao (transliterated from Mandarin), claimed that he was not present there during the incident as the station is at a considerable distance from the bridge. However, he did remember that at around 8 am, the traffic on the route suddenly became backed up, which might have anything to do with the case.

The Singapore Police Force responded to Zaobao's inquiries by stating that it received a report of a guy lying beneath the bridge at approximately 9.05 am. The paramedics declared him dead at the site.

According to the preliminary findings, the deceased was a foreign national who was 36 years old. He seemed to have European ancestry, according to witnesses.

Additionally, the police took a luggage off the bridge that they believed belonged to the deceased. The circumstances surrounding the man's death are presently being looked into by the authorities.