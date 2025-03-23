New Mexico Shooting: Three Teens Killed and 16 Injured at Las Cruces Park Car Show as Cops Launch Hunt for Gunman

A shooting at a car show in a New Mexico park on Friday left at least three teenagers dead and 14 others injured, officials reported. The gunfire broke out just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Young Park in Las Cruces, a city located 45 miles north of El Paso, law enforcement officials reported.

"Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals," the Las Cruces Police Department said on social media, describing the bloodshed as a "mass shooting." According to police, the victims who lost their lives were two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy. Their names have not been revealed yet.

Completely Unexpected

The ages of the injured victims range from 16 to 36 years old. "Honestly, nowadays a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will," Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomos said in a statement on Instagram.

"This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning."

Witnesses told The New York Times that the shooting took place during a monthly meet for modified sports car enthusiasts, a lively event that attracted around 200 people on Friday.

According to witnesses, a dispute broke out just before the gunfire began, and one man appeared to be carrying an assault-style weapon.

"They just started shooting and they just started running around everybody," said Angel Legaspy, a 20-year-old whose parked car was hit by bullets, told the Times, saying that the bullets spewed "all over the place."

Shocking Scene as Shooters Fired Randomly

Manuel Urbina, a visitor from Wyoming, said the crowd instantly erupted into chaos. "People were running everywhere," he said. "We all started to run, and then I saw a young man laid out on the ground."

The suspect or suspects remain at large, and authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with footage from the event to submit it as evidence to assist investigators in analyzing the incident and gaining a clearer understanding of what happened.

The park and its surrounding area have been sealed off as the investigation continues.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear till the suspects are not arrested. Police have launched an investigation, and more details into the horrific shooting are yet to be shared.