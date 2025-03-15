Haunting 911 Call Captures Wife Begging for Help after Neighbor Shot Her and Husband Before Killing Self after Standoff with Cops

Haunting audio captures the moment a helpless New Jersey woman pleaded with 911 for help after her maniac neighbor shot her and her husband—telling dispatchers to let her children know she loved them if she didn't survive.

Jill Kwatkoski and her husband, Tom, suffered critical injuries when their neighbor, 54-year-old John Adamo, abruptly opened fire on them outside their Jersey Shore home on Tuesday afternoon following what police say was a long-standing dispute. "Please get the cops here, I'm bleeding to death," the distressed wife screamed in 911 audio obtained by NBC4. "I can't leave my kids," she continued. "If I do, please tell them that I love them."

Desperate Plea to Help Husband and Her

Just moments earlier, Jill had told the dispatcher that she feared her husband had already died outside their home on Drake Drive in Berkeley Township. "My husband, I think he's dead outside and my leg is killing me," the wife said. "I'm in the left leg — my husband I think — at least three rounds. Oh my God."

"There's blood everywhere," she added.

When the dispatcher asked about the type of weapon the neighbor used, Jill urgently replied, "It looks like a f–king rifle. It looked like a rifle. Please hurry."

According to police, Adamo—whom other neighbors described as an aggressive alcoholic involved in an ongoing dispute with the victims—shot the husband while he was standing outside their home around 4:45 p.m.

Maniac Neighbor Did Not Hesitate to Shoot

He then fired his weapon at the couple's home, hitting the wife as she stood inside. After the shooting, Adamo went back to his own mansion, where he barricaded himself for two hours before ultimately taking his own life, according to police.

During the intense standoff, SWAT teams surrounded the property and eventually blasted Adamo's front door off its hinges to gain entry.

Residents were temporarily evacuated after officials found a pressure cooker in Adamo's bedroom. However, a New Jersey State Police bomb squad later confirmed that the device was not an explosive threat.

The couple was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were initially reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation, but it was not immediately clear what was the exact dispute that resulted in the near-fatal attack and then the suicide of the attacker.