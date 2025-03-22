Melissa Mercado: NYPD Detective Who Was Seen Twerking in Thong in X-Rated Pole-Dance Video Is Quietly Transferred to Different Precinct

The NYPD detective who went viral earlier this month for her raunchy pole-dancing performance in a hip-hop music video has been quietly transferred to another precinct in the Bronx. Det. Melissa Mercado was reassigned from the special victims unit to the 50th Precinct in Kingsbridge on March 14, according to police records.

Mercado's reassignment comes after her sultry moves in rapper S-Quire's Doin That music video, which led to her removal from active Bronx special victims cases while the NYPD investigated her actions. "I think its conduct unbecoming a police officer," retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood told The New York Post days after Mercado was exposed.

Raunchy Video Leads to Transfer

"I find it wrong morally if you're a special victims detective," Osgood said at that time. Despite earning $144,000 a year as a grade 3 detective, she performed in the music video, seemingly as a side gig.

Pitch Perfect, the video's director, told TMZ that both he and the rapper had hired Mercado through a casting agency and were unaware that she was a cop.

"None of us were aware of ... what her main profession was," the director said. The video was shared online by WorldStarHipHop. Mercado was not identified by name in the clip—though it quickly circulated among NYPD officers—and she was not wearing anything that would link her to the police force.

Mercado is seen in the video sexting it up with hip-hop artist S-Quire in a music video for his song 'Doin That.' As Mercado flaunts her voluptuous curves in in a G-string bra, dollar bills are seen being showered on her near-nude body.

"I want to tell you about a girl named Keisha," raps S-Quire, sporting dark sunglasses and licking his lips as he watches her from the side of the stage. "A** is thick. Just want to smash it quick."

As Raunchy as It Gets

The rapper belts out explicit lyrics about 28-year-old Mercado engaging in sexual acts. She then gives him a personal lap dance before the scene shifts to an apartment, where she is stretched out on a bed.

S-Quire, a musician from Hempstead, Long Island, whose real name is Phabian Winfield, claimed he did not know Mercado was a police officer until Daily Mail reached out to him late Tuesday.

He referred to her as a friend and said he only knew her by her nickname, Honeybee, which also happens to be Mercado's social media handle.

"I didn't know what she did for a living," he told the outlet, adding, She doesn't seem like a detective. When you think of detectives, you think of Special Victims Unit on the TV. This is interesting. I'm kind of blown away."

The video has also made its young temptress a hot topic within the NYPD, where officers have not only circulated the clip but also shared other raunchy photos Mercado previously posted on Instagram and Facebook.

The detective, a mother to a young son, deleted her Instagram account earlier this week as the viral attention surrounding her performance grew.