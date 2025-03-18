Park Min Young May Play the Lead in the Korean Remake of the Japanese Thriller Drama Kôri No Sekai

Park Min Young might play the lead in the Korean remake of the Japanese mystery thriller drama Kôri No Sekai. According to a K-media report, the actress will take a lead role in the upcoming mini-series. In response to the report, her representative revealed that she has received an offer to appear in the K-drama and is currently reviewing it.

Siren is the working title of this upcoming Korean drama, which revolves around the life of an insurance investigator. His life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes entangled in a mysterious murder case of a female teacher. The Korean remake of the Japanese mystery thriller would reimagine the story to cater to a local audience.

Siren takes its name from Greek mythology, which describes Sirens as half-woman, half-bird creatures. They use enchanting songs to lure sailors to their doom. The production team or Park Min Young's representative has not revealed what role the actress will be playing in the mystery thriller drama.

"It is one of the projects she has received an offer for and is currently reviewing," her representative stated.

Park Min Young in The Confidence Man KR

Park Min Young is currently filming her upcoming drama The Confidence Man KR. It is the Korean remake of the Japanese comedy series of the same name. Scriptwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script, and Nam Ki Hoon directed it. The drama follows three credit fraudsters after they work as a team to steal money from evil companies or mafia and greedy people. The team, known as Confidence Man, will use any means to take money from wrongdoers.

Park Min Young garnered global attention last year with the portrayal of Kang Ji Won in the tvN drama Marry My Husband. She received the AAA Best Actor of the Year award during the Asia Artist Awards 2024. Earlier this year, the actress parted ways with Hook Entertainment after the three-year contract ended in December 2024.

"It is true that Park Min Young's contract has ended. We will continue to support her until the completion of her current drama. We wish her the best in her future endeavors," a representative from Hook Entertainment stated.