Nevertheless Actress Yang Hye Ji's Boyfriend Revealed? Here's What Her Agency Says About Dating Rumours

Rumour mills have been abuzz with the speculations of Yang Hye Ji of Nevertheless fame dating professional gamer Deft, whose original name is Kim Hyeok Kyu. Netizens had a few reasons to believe that they were in a relationship.

Are They Dating?

Clearing up the rumours, Yang Hye Ji has now stated that they are "close friends" and Deft is not her boyfriend as per the speculations doing rounds on social media sites. In a statement, her agency Awesome ENT has stated that they went to middle school together. They are good friends and play games together sometimes.

The statement said, "He is a gamer that [Yang Hye Ji] supports. They are not dating,"

The rumours had intensified after they were reportedly spotted playing the game and wearing their outfits. On their Instagram accounts, the rumoured couple shared similar snaps and people were quick to add that they were in Love Stagram.

The Success of Nevertheless

On the professional front, Yang Hye Ji is currently working on Nevertheless which has brought her under the limelight. She is seen in the role of Yoo Na Bi's (Han So Hee) best friend and her budding romance with her friend-turned-lover has been loved by the viewers.

The actress is enjoying working with the Nevertheless team. Talking about the experience, in an interview, she had said, "Every morning when we have a group scene, I get excited thinking about what we'll talk about today while having fun."

Past Projects

The actress was earlier seen in the dramas like Rich Family's Son, When the Weather is Fine, the action-comedy film Insa and MBC's Failing in Love.

Coming back to 24-year-old Deft, who was one of the torch relay runners of 2018 Olympics, plays for Hanwha Life Esports as an AD Carry player.