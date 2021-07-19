Tokyo Olympics: Anti-Sex Beds for Athletes, No Condoms at the Games Village!

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a lot of things including the Olympics. In a bizarre move, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are endorsing social-distancing by installing anti-sex beds to avoid intimacy among athletes. They have also decided to hand out condoms to athletes only once they leave the village.

Netizens are discussing these anti-sex beds and have written various hilarious comments on the topic. An American sprinter took to social media to share the pictures of the bed and wrote: "Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. "Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do."

"I can't fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box. Now economy is very perfecto!" he added. He went on to say that he would have to start practicing sleeping on the floor if the bed collapses.

Athletes will Find It Difficult to Get Intimate Due to the Anti-sex Beds

Multiple media reports say that these 'anti-sex' beds are made from cardboard and are designed to only be able to withstand the weight of one person. According to The Indian Express, an Indian news outlet, each bed is said to be able to withstand 200 kilograms of weight, provided there is no sudden movement. The furniture was first revealed in January 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to Spanish news outlets, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, athletes will be discouraged from engaging in any unnecessary social mixing or close interaction, including sexual intercourse.

Japan wants to Flaunt its 'Suitability' Feature Via These Beds

Japan wants to highlight its efforts of committing to clean energy and recycling via the Tokyo Olympics. Manufacturers Airweave are said to have made 18,000 beds and mattresses for the Olympics and Paralympics. Once both Games are over, the beds will be recycled into paper products and the mattresses will be made into plastic products, reported The Indian Express. Japan is planning to give significant importance to sustainability and hence 100% renewable electricity will be used in the Olympic venues.

Athletes will not use Condoms in the Olympic Village

According to Japan Today, Japanese condom manufacturers will supply competitors with a total of 160,000 condoms. The organisers made a deal with 4 condom companies. However, the athletes were also warned to not use the free condoms that would be given to them as per Olympic tradition.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes' village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS)," organisers had told Reuters.

Tokyo Olympics, an upcoming international multi-sport event is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. This year's Olympic Games will have no domestic or foreign spectators as Japan is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.