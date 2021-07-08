JTBC romance drama Nevertheless will return with a new episode on Saturday, July 10, at 11 pm KST, and it will continue to focus on Yoo Na Bi. The sculpture student will probably take her relationship with Park Jae Eon to the next level in episode 4.

The promo for this week shows Na Bi getting closer to Jae Eon and enjoying cozy nights with him. But her happiness may not last long as the short clip hints at trouble ahead for the couple. The video introduces viewers to the childhood friend of Na Bi. His name Yang Do Hyeok, portrayed by Come and Hug Me actor Chae Jong Hyeop.

Do Hyeok might create some tension between Na Bi and Jae Eon, according to the production team. They revealed that he is known Na Bi for a long term, and he loves spending time with her. The character is also a romanticist with a variable, and he is different from Jae Eon, they added.

Na Bi Gets Entangled in a Love Triangle

The producers also asked the viewers to watch the upcoming episode of this JTBC drama to find how his straightforward and friendly character will affect Na Bi's relationship with Jae Eon. Will the romance drama introduce a love triangle this week?

Han So Hee's character will probably get entangled in a love triangle in the fourth episode, but it may not because of her childhood friend. Jae Eon's ex-girlfriend and schoolmate friend Yoon Seol Ah could bring in trouble for Na Bi. She was always curious about Jae Eon's love life, and this week's promo shows her curiously asking him about his new love interest. Seol Ah still likes Jae Eon, and she may not be happy to see him with another girl.

Love is in the Air for Oh Bit Na and Nam Kyu Hyun

This week, the JTBC drama will probably introduce Na Bi's best friend Oh Bit Na and her classmate Nam Kyu Hyun as a couple. The promo has teased a proposal scene, and Na Bi is part of it. Did she encourage her best friend to start dating him? Watch the fourth episode of this romance drama online here to know more about it.

JTBC will air Nevertheless episode 4 online on Saturday, July 10, at 11 pm KST.

